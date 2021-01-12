For nearly 20 years, the Greeneville Morning Rotary Club has worked with local schools in selection of approximately 30 students at risk of not receiving any Christmas gifts. Normally, Rotary volunteers shop with each child at the local Walmart, but this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the group continued the tradition with a changed format, a release says.
Rotary worked with Doak Elementary School administrators by asking parents and children to provide information of the children’s toy preferences, color choices, and clothes needs and sizes. Rotary members and volunteers shopped Dec. 12, for each child. The Greeneville Morning Rotary Club then met each family at Tusculum Town Hall to present the children and parents/guardians with their large bag of gifts and surprises. After seeing the three large bags of gifts, one mother was in tears and couldn’t say enough to the group for doing this for her children, as without these gifts they would have had nothing.
The Greeneville Morning Rotary would also like to thank the community businesses that supported this project with contributions: Walmart, The Creamy Cup, BAM Real Estate Group, Inc., Cave Law Firm, W & W Engineering, Corley’s Pharmacy, Leonard & Hensley, McAfee & McAfee, and Cornerstone Financial Advisors, along with many individuals’ donations in the community. Thirty shoppers assisted the Rotary Group Saturday morning with the shopping and enjoyed purchasing the needs and toys for these children.
The Greeneville Morning Rotary Club expressed thanks to Walmart #680 for working with the Club to make shopping for children in need, in the community a success.
For more information about the Greeneville Morning Rotary Club or any activity contact any club member, or contact Todd Estep 423-638-2456 or Tisha Harrison 423-329-8634