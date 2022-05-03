The Morristown Theatre Guild will be coming to Greeneville in mid-May to present the comedy “The Play That Goes Wrong.”
The play will be presented at the Capitol Theatre on May 13-14 and May 20-21, at 8 p.m. and May 15 and May 22 at 2 p.m.
“Set in the 1920s, this play-within-a-play welcomes patrons to the Cornley University Drama Society’s newest production, ‘The Murder at Haversham Manor,’ where things quickly go from bad to utterly disastrous,” a news release says.
“It has everything never wanted in a show: an unconscious leading lady; a corpse that can’t play dead; and actors who trip over everything, including their lines,” the release continues. “Nevertheless, the accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences.”
Director David Horton says he is excited to have assembled a cast from around East Tennessee for the production.
“This show is a great example of community theatre,” said Horton. “Not just the Morristown community, but surrounding communities. We’ve got cast members from Greeneville to Knoxville.”
The cast features Rachel and Aaron Phillips, from Greeneville; Chris Wylie, Jeff Spencer, Brandy Spencer and Nick McClanahan, from Morristown, and Brittany Brooks and Sean Watts, from Knoxville.
“The show really requires an actual theatre environment,” said Horton, “and the Capitol was available and has always been very supportive of community theatre.”
For more information or to purchase tickets to the show, visit the Morristown Theatre Guild’s website at theatreguildinc.org or call 423-586-9260.