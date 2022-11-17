The award-winning comedy “The Play That Goes Wrong” will be presented this weekend in downtown Greeneville by the Morristown Theatre Guild.
Show times are at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the Capitol Theatre, 104 S. Main St.
This will be the final production of the 2022 season by the Morristown theatrical group, play officials note in a news release. The show was originally scheduled to be presented last May, but had to be postponed until this fall, they add.
“This 1920s play-within-a-play welcomes patrons to the Cornley University Drama Society’s newest production, ‘The Murder at Haversham Manor,’ where things quickly go from bad to utterly disastrous,” the release says.
“It has everything never wanted in a show: an unconscious leading lady; a corpse that can’t play dead; and actors who trip over everything, including their lines. Nevertheless, the accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences,” the release adds.
The play is being directed by David Horton, who has assembled a talented cast from around East Tennessee.
“This show is a great example of community theatre,” said Horton. “Not just the Morristown community, but surrounding communities. We’ve got cast members from Greeneville to Knoxville.”
Cast members include Rachel and Aaron Phillips, both of Greeneville; Buck Allum, Nick McClanahan, Jeff Spencer, Brandy Spencer and Chris Wylie, all of Morristown, and Brittany Brooks and Sean Watts, both of the Knoxville area.
“The show really requires an actual theatre environment,” Horton said, “and the Capitol was available and has always been very supportive of community theatre, especially after the need to postpone it back in May.”
For tickets and more information visit the Morristown Theatre Guild’s website, theatreguildinc.org, or call 423-586-9260.