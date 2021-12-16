Progress has resumed on the Mosheim Public Library’s Blue Springs Room, an historical archive dedicated to history in and around the Town of Mosheim.
A USDA grant awarded in 2014 funded the project, which is part of an expansion of the library, but work on the completion of the history room was delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns.
Patrons and researchers will be able to search the collections through a data base installed on a computer purchased with the grant funds. Copies of documents and photos can be made upon request.
Donations to the collections are welcome.
“We would love for everybody to come on down or just give us a call to see if we can accept their donations, or just bring them by and let us take a look at them, either one, any time,” Duck said.”
Family histories, local historical books and other material about the Mosheim area, are especially welcome. Duck noted that many items are from the private collection of local historian Bill Bradley. Other items include material from the old Mosheim School and the town hall.
“We hope to make it a really, really good section,” Duck said.
When the Blue Springs History Room is officially open, an open house is planned.
According to Bradley’s daughter, Betty Beach, his collection grew as he helped others research their family histories.
“Dad was a historian for a long time in Greene County,” Beach said. “He has helped a lot of people do research. He did a lot of family research — genealogy — and he did a lot of history on the county and the churches of Greene County, the schools of Greene County. He’s worked with a lot of people.”
Some of those projects he took on date back to “pre-computer” days, Beach said. “He went to the courthouse to look up deeds and things, marriages. He would go to old schools. He found the other poor house in Greeneville. He had the history of the old mill at Romeo. I don’t think anybody had that.
“He would spend hours and hours. It was very intense but that was what Daddy was all about. He enjoyed it.”
Beach said she hasn’t finished going through her father’s collection and expects there will be more donations to the archives in the future.
Madge Walker, retired Librarian and DAR Member, and Beach have been working to alphabetize and categorize Bradley’s papers and other donated materials.