“Oceans of Possibilities” is the title for the Mosheim Public Library’s Summer Reading Program, which kicks off June 6.

The Mosheim Public Library has announced plans for its summer reading program for children called “Oceans of Possibilities.”

The sessions will be held from 9-11 a.m. on June 6, 13, 20 and 27.

There will be entertainment, crafts and snacks for the participants.

The library is located at 730 Main St., in Mosheim.

For more information, call 423-422-7937.

