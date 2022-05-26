MOSHEIM PUBLIC LIBRARY Mosheim Library Announces Summer Reading Program May 26, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “Oceans of Possibilities” is the title for the Mosheim Public Library’s Summer Reading Program, which kicks off June 6. Photo Special To The Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Mosheim Public Library has announced plans for its summer reading program for children called “Oceans of Possibilities.”The sessions will be held from 9-11 a.m. on June 6, 13, 20 and 27.There will be entertainment, crafts and snacks for the participants.The library is located at 730 Main St., in Mosheim.For more information, call 423-422-7937. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Reading Program Mosheim Public Library Plan Libraries Summer Oceans Of Possibilities Library Participant Recommended for you Trending Recipes Trending Now BUNDY COLUMN: Nah, Devil Fans Aren't A Bunch Of Hooligans Greeneville Energy Authority Approves Planned Rate Increase Courthouse Co-Workers Recall Jeffers As Mentor, Friend 2 Sentenced In Prescription Drug Fraud Scheme Iris Festival Draws Thousands To Downtown Greeneville Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.