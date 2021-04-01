Mosheim Library Hours Apr 1, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Mosheim Public Library opened to the public on March 15.Regular hours of operation are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Mondays and Thursday, and noon-5 pm. on Fridays.For more information, call 423-422-7937. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Read Benchmarks Now Trending Now Former Stan's Building Purchased For New Southern Craft BBQ Location Megan 'Doodle' Butcher (Died: March 1, 2021) Hospital Diversions Could Delay EMS Response Crystal Shelton Smith (Died: March 21, 2021) Alicia Annette Arrington (Died: March 28, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.