The Mosheim Public Library will begin hostin a series of free computer classes, starting this Thursday, Sept. 1.The series will continue on Sept. 6, 9, 14, 15, 19, 20, 28 and 29. Class times will be from 1 to 2 p.m. each day.The classes will include basic-to-advanced levels of learning, officials say in a press release.There is no charge to attend.For more details, email mostafflib2@gmail.com or call the library at 423-422-7937.The Mosheim Library is located at 730 Main St., in Mosheim.