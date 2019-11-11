mosheimfirstresponders2.jpg

Mosheim Chapter No. 292, The Order of the Eastern Star, honored first responder organizations on Oct. 21. A meal was provided prior to the regular stated meeting, and representatives from the Mosheim area and the Greeneville Emergency and Rescue Squad were in attendance. From left are Worthy Matron Kelly Pickering, Mosheim Police Chief Steve Burns, Mosheim Police Officer Ronnie Kinser, Town of Mosheim Fire Chief James Foshie, Mosheim Volunteer Fire Chief Harold Williams, Mary Sane of Greeneville Emergency and Rescue Squad and Greene County-Greeneville EMS Director Calvin Hawkins. Not pictured are Mosheim Mayor Thomas Gregg and Worthy Patron Rick Bible.

 Special To The Sun