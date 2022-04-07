The Mosheim Public Library will host its monthly Family Storytime Stations on April 12. Participants will be going on a book hunt. The public is invited to the library between 2:30 and 4 p.m. for the book hunt, snacks, prizes, stories, crafts, games and fun. The library is at 730 Main St. in Mosheim and can be reached at 423-422-7937.
Trending Now
-
Proposed Legislation Could Bar Local Judicial Candidate From Serving
-
Memorial Planned For Lilllelid Victims, Podcast Looks At Crime
-
Man Suffers Fatal Injuries When Struck By SUV
-
Bill Clerk: Hawk Did Not File Legislation That Could Keep Judicial Candidate Off Bench
-
Candidate Sign Theft, Vandalism Investigation Ongoing
Latest e-Edition