The Mosheim Public Library will host its monthly Family Storytime Stations on April 12. Participants will be going on a book hunt. The public is invited to the library between 2:30 and 4 p.m. for the book hunt, snacks, prizes, stories, crafts, games and fun. The library is at 730 Main St. in Mosheim and can be reached at 423-422-7937.

