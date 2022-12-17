Shown from left, are the Mosheim Ruritan Club officers for 2023: Stacy Carter, director; Howard Whaley of the Mt. Pleasant Ruritan, who installed the officers; Peggy Wills, director; Janice Wampler, director; Janie Shepherd, treasurer; Denise Duck, secretary; Jake Haun, vice president, and Michael Gregg, president.
The Mosheim Ruritan Club installed officers for 2023 at the club’s annual Christmas celebration Monday night at the Mosheim Ruritan Building on Blue Springs Parkway.
The club’s officers for the coming year are:
• President – Michael Gregg;
• Vice President – Jake Haun;
• Secretary – Denise Duck;
• Treasurer – Janie Shepherd;
• Director – Janice Wampler;
• Director – Peggy Wills, and
• Director – Stacy Carter.
“The Mosheim Ruritan is actively seeking members to join and help make Mosheim a better community,” a club news release says.
The Mosheim Ruritan meets on the second Monday of each month. The non-profit organization works to support “the Mosheim community through fellowship, goodwill and community service,” officials note in the release.
“Chartered in 1949, Mosheim Ruritan is the oldest Ruritan club in Greene County,” officials add.
“Since 1928, Ruritan Clubs and members have worked to improve America through fellowship, goodwill and community service,” the release adds. “Each Ruritan Club surveys its community and performs volunteer service work to meet community needs. Ruritan Clubs are dedicated to making communities a better place in which to live and work.”
For more information about the Mosheim Ruritan, contact Michael Gregg at 423-502-9647 or via email at 73cuda340@embarqmail.com.