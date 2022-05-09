The Mount Pleasant Ruritan Club held a Dedication Service on April 2 to honor U.S veterans buried at the historic Myers-Trobaugh Cemetery.
An American flag and a rose were placed at each veteran's grave in remembrance of their service.
Allen D. Jackson, a retired U. S. Air Force veteran, was the featured speaker at the event. During his talk, Jackson spoke of the history of the War of 1812 and three of the veterans of the war who are buried at the Myers-Trobaugh Cemetery. The cemetery is maintained by the Mt. Pleasant Ruritan Club.
Private Henriech “Henry” Myers and his brother-in-law, Sergeant Jacob Trobaugh, served within Captain Wilson’s Company of the 1st East Tennessee Militia Regiment, which was under the overall command of General Andrew Jackson during the War of 1812, Jackson said.
The pair fought in four battles against the Creek (Red Stick) Indians, which ended in their final defeat at the Battle of Horse Shoe Bend in Alabama on Mar. 27, 1814. Red Stick Chief Menawa was wounded, but escaped with some of his braves to Spanish Florida.
The third War of 1812 veteran buried in the cemetery is Private John Kerbaugh. He served in Captain Hampton’s Company of the 24th US Infantry Regiment. He was captured by British forces at Fort Niagara, NY, on Dec. 19, 1813, and imprisoned in Montreal, Canada. He was later exchanged with 25 other prisoners on Apr. 28, 1814.
Also during the dedication service, a special remembrance was held for four veterans of the American Civil War, who are also buried at the cemetery.
Privates James L. Greenlee and George S. Smeltser served in the Union Army during the Civil War. Greenlee was in Company D, of the 4th Tennessee Infantry Regiment and Smeltser in Company F, of the same regiment. Both men enlisted for military service in Greeneville. Greenlee enlisted on Nov. 30, 1862, and Smeltser on Apr. 6, 1863. Both men were captured by Confederate forces in McMinnville, Tenn., on Oct. 3, 1863, and paroled that same day. They were both discharged (mustered out of service) in Nashville, Tenn., on Aug. 2, 1865. Smeltser passed away on Sept. 7, 1865, and Greenlee died on Sept. 2, 1886.
First Lt. Jacob McKendree Myers enlisted for service with the Union army as a private on Aug. 1, 1862, in Cumberland Gap, Tenn., with Company I, of the 1st TN Cavalry. "His astute military bearing and leadership abilities soon caught the eye of his superiors, and he was promoted to Sergeant, and then later Lieutenant," a club report says. In the summer of 1863, Myers was captured and paroled by Confederate Forces. He was mustered out in Nashville on May 12, 1865. He died on Dec. 6, 1907.
Private Thomas Franklin Kerbaugh enlisted in Greeneville with the Union army on Jan. 30, 1863. He served with Company D of the 4th Tennessee Infantry. He was captured and paroled in McMinnville, Tenn., on Oct. 3, 1863. He was mustered out of service in Nashville on Aug. 2, 1865. Kerbaugh died on June 3, 1899.
Following their Civil War service, Myers and Kerbaugh both became members of the Grand Army of the Republic, a fraternal organization of men who served in the Union army during the American Civil War. Replacement GAR grave markers for Myers and Kerbaugh were placed on their graves during the dedication service.
An original GAR grave marker was discovered at the cemetery during a clean-up project by the Mt. Pleasant Ruritan Club. It was donated to the history museum to be included in a new exhibit about the Grand Army of the Republic. (An article detailing the new GAR exhibit at the Greeneville-Greene County History Museum will appear in Wednesday's Accent edition of The Greeneville Sun.)