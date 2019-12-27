ruritan.jpg

The Mt. Pleasant Ruritan Club recently installed officers for 2020. They are, from left: President Bonnie Hartman; Vice President Adam Hamer; Secretary Amy Harrison; Treasurer Connie Click; Director William Grubb; and Director Jimmy Townsend. Installation was conducted by 54-year Charter Member Howard Whaley, at right. Not pictured is Director Shirley Yehl.

 Special To The Sun