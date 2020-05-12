Mt. Zion UMC Decoration May 12, 2020 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The annual Decoration of Graves will be held at Mt. Zion UMC, located off Snapps Ferry Road, on May 16 and 17. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Child Dies In Camper Fire, Second Child Injured Greene County Grand Jury Hands Up Indictments Deanna Fillers (Died: May 7, 2020) Parents Charged After Child Dies In Fire Cody Seay (Died: May 7, 2020) Recent FREE e-Pubs Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.