A walk outside in East Tennessee this time of year can delight the senses with many beautiful sights and scents. Multiflora rose, also known as rambling rose or by its botanical name Rosa multiflora, lends its sweet perfume and bright clusters of white flowers to the landscape. Multiflora rose can be distinguished from wild blackberry, which also blooms this time of year, by its more heart-shaped petals and bright yellow stamens. Growing as a shrub that can reach a height of 15 feet or width of 13 feet, if left to itself, this invasive species is equally at home in wooded areas, pastures and yards. The blossoms seen in this photo were seen along the Bluff Overlook Trail in David Crockett Birthplace State Park.