Officers for 2022 were elected at the Greeneville Greene County History Museum’s annual membership meeting held on Dec 15. The new executive panel includes: Amy Saxonmeyer, president; Terry Greene, vice president; Carla Bewley, secretary; and Jerry Strom, treasurer.
The Museum will remain open for regular hours of operation until Dec. 31, but as is annual tradition, will be closed during the month of January for reorganizing and deep cleaning, a release says. During the January period of closure, museum staff members will be available to accommodate specially requested visits and tours if advance notice is arranged by calling Operations Director Betty Fletcher at 423-636-1558.
The scheduled Museum reopening date is Feb. 1, at which point regular hours of operation will resume Tuesday-Saturday, 11a.m.-4p.m.