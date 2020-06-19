Washington College Academy School of Arts and Crafts will hold an Open House June 28, from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Meet instructors and learn more about the wide variety of classes offered by the school. The event will include live demos, tours of the historic campus, live music, refreshments, and much more.
Those looking to learn something new or rekindle a love for a creative passion will find inspiration and practical instruction at Washington College Academy, a release says. Ceramics, blacksmithing, sewing, cosplay, stained glass, drawing and writing are among the many classes offered at the school.
Washington College Academy is located at 116 Doak Lane, Limestone, TN 37681. For more information call 423-257-5151.
Please adhere to the CDC’s COVID-19 guidelines while on WCA grounds.