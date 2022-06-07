Music on the Square, one of Jonesborough’s outdoor music concerts, will host Momma Molasses in downtown Jonesborough on Friday, June 10. Music on the Square takes place in front of the Washington County Courthouse on Main Street in downtown Jonesborough each Friday evening through September 30 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Momma Molasses' music is soul stirringly resonate, and smothered in good old fashioned folk sentiment; blending Americana, Old-Time, Alt-Country, PiedmontBlues, Swing, Appalachian and Bluegrass music into a uniquely timeless sound. Harnessing her rolling contralto voice which scales over homespun finger-picked guitar, her sound is warm, rich, and passionate, with songs that embrace and captivate.
Music on the Square is a free event open to the public. This season, Music on the Square will feature a diverse range of music including bluegrass, jazz, rock, americano and blues.
Food options every Friday night include a weekly rotating food truck and downtown Jonesborough restaurants, East Tennessee Hemp Company, Gigi’s Pantry, Jonesborough Barrell House, and Texas Burritos & More. Carry out options are available. This week’s food truck is the Fork in the Road Concessions.
Jonesborough’s Yoga in the Park takes place twice weekly each Friday through September 30 at 6 p.m. in Mill Spring Park in downtown Jonesborough and Sundays at 4 p.m. in Jimmy Neil Smith Park behind the International Storytelling Center in downtown Jonesborough. Each class lasts an hour. There is no cost to participate, but donations are accepted. All levels are welcome from beginners to advance. Participants can bring a yoga mat, towel or blanket. There will be no classes held on July 3 and September 2. These classes are weather permitting.
For more information go to Jonesborough.com/mots or call the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010. This year’s event is sponsored by Bright Ridge, Cumulus Media, McCleod Organics, Humana and Wolfe Development.