The Dimestore Cowboys will be the featured act this Friday at Jonesborough’s “Music on the Square” concert series.
Music begins at 7 p.m. in front of the Washington County Courthouse on Main Street in downtown Jonesborough. The concert is free and open to the public.
“The Dimestore Cowboys are an Appalachian band who describes themselves as modern-day pioneers of a traditional country music revival,” a news release says.
The “Music on the Square” series is being held each Friday evening now through Sept. 30. A diverse range of music, including bluegrass, jazz, rock, Americano and blues artists, are being featured this season, the release adds.
The concerts are free. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair for seating.
Food options every Friday night include a weekly rotating food truck and downtown Jonesborough restaurants including East Tennessee Hemp Company, Gigi’s Pantry, Jonesborough Barrell House and Texas Burritos & More. Carry out options are available.
This week’s food truck is Fork in the Road Concessions, the release says.
For more information go to Jonesborough.com/mots or call the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010. This year’s music series is sponsored by Bright Ridge, Cumulus Media, McCleod Organics, Humana and Wolfe Development.