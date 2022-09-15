MUSIC 'Music On The Square' To Host Donnie & The Dry Heavers Sep 15, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Kingsport-based, indie-rock/jam band Donnie and the Dry Heavers will perform Friday evening in downtown Jonesborough. Show time is 7 p.m. at the free, outdoor show. Photo Special to the Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Indie rockers Donnie and the Dry Heavers, of Kingsport, will be the featured performers this Friday, Sept. 16 at Jonesborough's "Music on the Square."Show time for the outdoor concert is 7 p.m. at the Washington County Courthouse, located on Main Street in downtown Jonesborough.Admission is free and open to the public.This week’s featured food truck will be the John Kelley Side Show.The weekly "Music on the Square" concerts are continuing each Friday, from 7-9 p.m., now through Sept. 30.For more information go to Jonesborough.com/mots or call the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Jonesborough Barrel House Donnie Music Yoga Heaver Cumulus Towel Food Jonesborough Visitors Center Show Broadcasting Events Newspapers Music On The Square Concert Kingsport Admission Rocker Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now New Coffee Shop, Pickleball Courts Coming To Greeneville Greene County Man Dies In Officer-Involved Shooting School Board Gets Sneak Peek Of C-DMS Addition Yates Building Demolition Begins To Make Way For Development Mosheim Residents Push Back On Proposed Crypto-Mining Facility