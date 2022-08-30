Jonesborough’s “Music on the Square” concert series will host Florencia & the Feeling this Friday night, Sept. 2.
The outdoor event will kick off at 7 p.m. in front of the Washington County Courthouse on Main Street in downtown Jonesborough.
Florencia Rusiñol is a Latin American singer-songwriter from East Tennessee.
“Her musical style is influenced by her Argentinian roots and her jazz-singing background — and is combined with her love of pop and funk music,” a news release from event organizers says.
The singer is backed by her band, “the Feeling,” which is a name to describe “the captivating and carefree energy that flows from the stage at each and every concert,” the release adds.
The musicians have toured much of the Southeastern U.S. and currently have their first EP available on all music streaming platforms, the release notes.
The “Music on the Square” concert series is free and open to the public. It is continuing each Friday evening now through Sept. 30 in downtown Jonesborough.
Food options every Friday night include a weekly rotating food truck and downtown Jonesborough restaurants including East Tennessee Hemp Company, Gigi’s Pantry, Jonesborough Barrell House and Texas Burritos & More. Carry out options are available.
This week’s food truck is the Whiskey Kitchen, the release says.
In addition to music, the town of Jonesborough also plays host to a “Yoga in the Park” series twice weekly in conjunction with the “Music on the Square” and “Brews & Tunes” music series.
The yoga sessions are continuing each Friday, through Sept. 30, at 6 p.m., in Mill Spring Park, and on Sundays, starting at 4 p.m., in Jimmy Neil Smith Park, behind the International Storytelling Center.
Each class lasts an hour. There is no cost to participate, but donations are accepted.
All levels are welcome from beginners to advance. Participants can bring a yoga mat, towel or blanket. There will be no classes held on Sept. 2. These classes are weather permitting.
For more information go to Jonesborough.com/mots or call the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010.