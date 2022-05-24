Jonesborough’s outdoor music concert series, “Music on the Square,” will feature the Jake Dwyer Band this Friday, May 27.
Show time is 7 p.m.
The event will be held in front of the Washington County Courthouse, located on Main Street in downtown Jonesborough.
The Jake Dwyer Band is an Appalachian Blues group from Jonesborough, event organizers say in a news release.
“Dwyer sings heartfelt and soulful songs of hard times rooted in vintage blue rock tones, while intertwining a psychedelic groove,” the release says. “He has toured with several acts across the U.S. and has played on many different albums.”
At Shape Studios, Dwyer has produced Jake Quillin, Doctor Ocular, Sam Collie, Alexander Wolf and the Sky Dogs, Mind Modes, Jesse Lewis, Iliad and several other musical performers, the release adds.
The “Music on the Square” concert series is being held each Friday evening now through Sept. 30. Shows are free and open to the public.
Food options each Friday night include a weekly rotating food truck and downtown Jonesborough restaurants, East Tennessee Hemp Company, Gigi’s Pantry, Jonesborough Barrell House, and Texas Burritos & More. Carry-out options are available. This week’s food truck is Eshta.
In addition to the concert series, Jonesborough’s “Yoga in the Park” is being held twice weeklythrough Sept. 30. Casses meet each Friday at 6 p.m. in Mill Spring Park in downtown Jonesborough and on Sundays at 4 p.m. in Jimmy Neil Smith Park behind the International Storytelling Center.
Each class lasts an hour. There is no cost to participate, but donations are accepted.
All levels are welcome from beginners to advance. Participants can bring a yoga mat, towel or blanket. There will be no classes held on July 3 and Sept. 2. These classes are weather permitting.
For more information, visit Jonesborough.com/mots or call the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010.