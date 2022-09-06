Jonesborough’s “Music on the Square” outdoor concert series will feature the Rainbow Girls this Friday, Sept. 9.
Show time is 7 p.m. at the Washington County Courthouse on Main Street in downtown Jonesborough. The concert is free and open to the public.
The Rainbow Girls are “an eclectic folk trio hailing from the golden countryside just north of California’s bay area,” a news release from event organizers says.
The musical group consists of Vanessa May, Erin Chapin and Caitlin Gowdey. Together, the trio “seamlessly combine soul-touching harmonies, vari-textured instrumentals and poignant, lyrical content into a beautiful sonic tapestry,” the release notes.
“Throughout their performance, voices are paired with an every changing amalgamation of acoustic and slide guitar, keys, upright bass, harmonica and an array of vocal techniques creating an engaging and often emotionally moving live show,” the release adds.
“Music on the Square” is continuing each Friday evening through Sept. 30. Food options every Friday night include a weekly rotating food truck and downtown Jonesborough restaurants including East Tennessee Hemp Company, Gigi’s Pantry, Jonesborough Barrell House and Texas Burritos & More. Carry out options are available. This week’s food truck is Smashed Tri-Cities.
For more information about the music series, go to Jonesborough.com/mots or call the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010.