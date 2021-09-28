October is National Bullying Prevention Month and Myers Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze, is partnering with Spookley the Square Pumpkin, the official spokes-pumpkin for National Bullying Prevention Month, to celebrate Spookley’s 20th anniversary and raise awareness for bullying prevention. Myers will also host a birthday party for Spookly on Oct. 3 from 2-4 p.m. The party will include free cupcakes, the reading of “Spookley” and lots of fun.
Spookley was first introduced to millions of children 20 years ago in the book “The Legend of Spookley the Square Pumpkin,” in which he is shunned by all the round pumpkins until a mighty storm threatens to destroy the entire pumpkin patch and only Spookley, with his unique shape, can save the day.
Spookley has gone on to star in movies that air on Disney and Netflix and serves annually as the official spokes-pumpkin for PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center, which sponsors National Bulllying Prevention Month.
“The culture of bullying won’t end until people across the country take action and show children and teens that they care,” said Julie Hertzong, director of PACER, in a release. “We love the way Spookley touches the heart and the mind with his message of tolerance and acceptance.”
Myers Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze is one of many family farms across North America that will be embracing Spookley and sharing his story throughout the fall.
“Spookley is an adorable character with a wonderful message,” said Vera Ann Myers, owner of Myers Pumpkin Patch, in the release. “We are delighted to help raise awareness for such an important cause while our guests are out having fun on the farm.”
Myers Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze will be open until Oct. 31. Visit myerspumpkinpatch.com to learn more, or follow on Facebook @Myers Farm, Instagram @myers_farm_tn or Tik Tok @myersfarmtn.