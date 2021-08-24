The Sequoyah Council announces the formation of a local Chapter of the National Eagle Scout Association (SCNESA) to serve as the association for all Eagle Scouts in the Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia areas served by the Council.
The mission of SCNESA is to be an “Alliance of area Eagle Scouts with a mission to promote and build leadership skills, fellowship, and support the Council,” a release says. The vision of SCNESA is to “Involve all area EagleScouts as active participants in the mission of the Boy Scouts to develop leadership skills in the area served by the Sequoyah Council.
We are at a time in our country where strong leadership is badly needed. SCNESA is committed to enhancing the leadership skills of society and working particularly with young people to help them maximize their leadership skills for the years to come.
Membership in SCNESA is open to All Eagle Scouts in the area.
“We will be holding our first celebratory council-wide ‘Gathering of Eagles’ on Sept. 27 and hope many of the over 4,000 Eagles Scouts in the area will attend,” the release says.
The Speaker that evening, who will talk on the importance of Leadership, will be General Gary Harrell of Black Hawk Down fame.
Learn more about SCNESA by visiting the website SequoyahNESA.org, checking out our facebook page (Sequoyah Council Eagle Scout Alumni), emailing us at luke.mcneese@scouting.org, or calling the Scout Service Center for more information at423-952-6961.