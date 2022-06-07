Several years ago on arriving in Greeneville to start our retirement, my husband and I felt the love of this county and all my husband could say, was look at all of this green. Coming from Texas he had not acclimated to this new part of the country. I had spent considerable time in Tennessee and really appreciated the kindness shown to me. Our goal was to be a good and caring citizen. Therefore we joined several clubs of interest. I had a different approach since we had 19 acres of land that needed to be managed I felt compelled to be a good land steward. So, I signed up for the Master Gardener class which was a whirlwind of education on how to grow and tend the land here in Greeneville and county. we were told we have four distinct land qualities so depending on where we lived we needed to know how to plant and landscape successfully. We had professors from UT who instructed us on landscaping, tree management, fruit tree planting, testing soil, how to know which plants were ideal in this region and also conservation measures to insure we were good stewards of our properties. We learned about so much and also helped with a community garden, revamped a cemetary of historic value, taught children at Boys and Girls clubs how to plant and also appreciate eatables from a small garden. We did so much that two years went sailing by so fast but what a wonderful way to make friends and engage in making our community a fruitful one.One thing that continues today is all of the positive people met during this time and many are lasting friends forever. After Master Gardeners I was invited to join Eastside Garden club. Wow o Wow. I knew little about floral design yet knew much about horticulture so fit in and had the joy of adding many new friends to my list. The garden club is part of the National Garden club, Deep South Garden Club, Tennessee Federation of Garden Clubs and District IV. We had about 12 members of delightful and sharing gardeners who were judges of flower shows, publishers , and part of a Club of Excellence. Eastside moved mountains and continues today with additional eleven new members of multiple talents. We still do flower shows yet have embraced conservation and other means of preservation of our planet and embracing children for future stewards of the land. We are engaging the opportunity to help young college students at Tusculum to understand the importance of sharing and learning. Be sure to stop by the Greeneville Public Library and see the poster related to gardening as well as featuring one of our members pictorial demo of her personal garden. Bobbie Cyphers is an author and talent when it comes to utilizing interesting cast offs to enhance the beauty of a garden. She is one of our own and joy to know.
I also had the pleasure of joining the Greene Herb Society originated by Geneva Dyer. The interest of herbs is and was overwhelming in that we like to learn the multiple uses of plants known as herbs for cooking as well as medicine and household management. Dirt girl , Sherrie Ottinger was and continues to be a big supporter and well loved for her informative lectures and generous sharing of plants. If one needs to know about any type of farming practice, critter, recipe for success, she can do it. We have adopted her and continued to learn from her programs.
Well, we must share a real treat that we discovered was open to engagement and that was and is the Greeneville Iris Society. Oh, my who would not fall in love with the rainbow offerings of this state flower?? This club is part of the American Iris Society , region 7 and participates in many events here in Greeneville in the Spring when Iris are blooming. The Society meets here in Greeneville at Trinity Methodist Church and also during the Iris Festival events. Hundreds of irises are sold to the community for their gardens. We learn to care, plant and successfully enter iris in shows for awards. Many of us have hundreds of iris we baby and still find room for additional ones. There are multiple species of iris and if you have no land or garden one can learn how to plant iris successfully in pots and enjoy their brief beauty in May.
Greeneville is a beautiful city and our county is awesome and anything we as club members can do to continue to beautify is welcome. We engage our resources and time to share our excitement and joy of planting and reaping the awards of our labor and generosity.
Our gardens and clubs help us forge new friendships and sharing species of plants as well as ourselves in community projects . Greeneville/Greene County continues to offer so much and nothing is more satisfying as sharing our love with others.