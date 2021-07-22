As public activities continue to reenter daily life, entertaining regional events easily accessible to Greene County people are coming up.
Jonesborough’s Movies on Main will kick off a new season on Saturday, July 24, at 8 p.m. Other dates for Movies on Main include Aug. 14 and 28.
The event, a cooperative effort between The Lollipop Shop, the Town of Jonesborough and the Jonesborough Area Merchants and Services Association, takes place on Main Street just outside The Lollipop Shop, located at 129 East Main Street in downtown Jonesborough. For a complete schedule of Movies on Main, call The Lollipop Shop at 423.913.2663.
The Jonesborough Storytelling Guild, which bills itself as “the longest-running Storytelling Guild in the United States,” will bring an early touch of Halloween to the Rocky Mount State Historic Site on Aug. 6 and 7 as it presents its Graveyard Tales event. This storytelling event will, a press release says, “include scary spooky stories of ghosties, ghoulies, and long-legged beasties. Due to this event’s popularity in the past, two nights of performances will be offered.”
Across the mountains in Burnsville, N.C., the Mt. Mitchell Crafts Fair, forced into a pandemic pause last August after 63 years, will return to the Burnsville town square Aug. 6 and 7. Promoters promise a “focus on high-quality handmade crafts,” and a “fresh perspective” from Christy Jones, the newest executive director of the Burnsville-Yancey Chamber of Commerce, who announced, “Considering the struggles we’ve all endured, we hope this year’s Crafts Fair will be one of the best ever.”
The Mt. Mitchell Crafts Fair is a juried event that avoids mass-produced and resale items. Promoters pledge to present “a variety of crafts, from ceramics and wood carvings to jewelry, blown and sculpted glass, metalwork, textiles and woven baskets.”