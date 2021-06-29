ANNIVERSARIES Neills Celebrated 60th Jun 29, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Joe and Glenna Neill, of 395 Neill Lane in Mohawk, celebrated 60 years of marriage on June 24. The Neills, who are both enjoying retirement, have two children: Sam Neill, of Morristown; and Ashley Neill, of Knoxville. They have four grandchildren. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Vickie Gregory (Died: June 24, 2021) Hometown Heroes: Janetha Gregory Train Hits Car At 70 Truck Route Railroad Crossing George Farnsworth Hall (Died: June 15, 2021) MASSEY: We Just Can’t See The Forrest For The Trees Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.