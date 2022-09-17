Erin Evans, left, librarian at Greeneville-Greene County Library, is shown with Patricia Petropoulos, a member of the Education & Libraries Community Service Program of the GFWC of Tennessee Greeneville Woman’s Club, as they complete plans for the upcoming Terrific Tuesdays. The program will begin Tuesday, Sept. 20, 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the library.
A new, after-school program for kids, entitled “Terrific Tuesdays,” will begin Sept. 20 at the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library.
Sponsored by the Greeneville Woman’s Club, the program will be held on the third Tuesday of each month, from 3:30 to 5 p.m.
“This is for students in grades one through three, and is absolutely free,” a club news release says.
Pre-registration is required for participations. Online registration is available at the library’s website at https://www.ggcpl.org/ or in person at the library, located at 210 N. Main St., in downtown Greeneville.
Space is limited to 25 students, the release adds.
Each month, there will be a different theme: book readings, an art and crafts project, snacks and other activities, the release continues.
“The students will meet and greet with volunteers and get instructions for the various upcoming activities of the day,” said club representative Kathy Knight in the release.
“They will then hear a couple of stories read to them, and this will be followed by arts and craft programs,” Knight adds. “They will also have snacks, all keeping to a certain theme chosen for the day.”
The theme for Sept. 20 is “It’s Apple Time.”
The weekly “Terrific Tuesday” themes through May 2023 will include:
• Oct. 18 — “Fall Fest & Pumpkin Time,”
• Nov. 15 — “Thanksgiving & Turkey Time,”
• Dec. 20 — “Books & Cookies To Go,”
• Jan. 17 — “Snowflakes, Snow Angels & Snowmen,”
• Feb. 21 — “Bugs & Butterflies,”
• March 21 — “Dinosaurs Are Us,”
• April 18 — “Springtime & Bunnies” and
• May 16 — “Hawaiian Luau.”
For more details, contact the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library at 423-638-5034.