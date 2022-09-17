Terrific Tuesdays at Greeneville-Greene County Library

Erin Evans, left, librarian at Greeneville-Greene County Library, is shown with Patricia Petropoulos, a member of the Education & Libraries Community Service Program of the GFWC of Tennessee Greeneville Woman’s Club, as they complete plans for the upcoming Terrific Tuesdays. The program will begin Tuesday, Sept. 20, 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the library.

 Photo Special to the Sun

