Artist Amanda Bachman and photographer Michael Kaal will display their work through Nov. 30 at the Mason House Gallery at the General Morgan Inn. The duo are the November guest artists of the Greeneville Arts Council. The show is entitled “Expressions II.”
This is the second show that Bachman and Kaal have presented together, a release says. In 2016, they displayed their art show, “Expressions,” at the Nelson Fine Art Center in Johnson City. The collaboration featured Bachman’s paintings and drawings based on Kaal’s photographs.
Bachman specializes in pencil, colored pencil, and chalk pastel. The passion of translating onto paper the beautiful colors, creatures, and objects around her is evident in her work. She resides in Johnson City.
Kaal is a fine art and portrait photographer. His professional photography career spans 11 years. His images reveal both his love of nature and his technical mastery capturing it through the lens. He resides in Elizabethton.
Most of the works on display will be available for purchase, the release says. For more information on this exhibit, please see michaelkaalfineart.com.
The Greeneville Arts Council encourages everyone to visit this free exhibit.
For further information about exhibits in the Mason House Gallery, please contact Til Green, director of exhibitions at 423-329-5366 or tilgreen724@yahoo.com.