A trilogy of Civil War-based historical novels by Greene County-based author Cameron Judd became available Dec. 6 in a single Kindle ebook volume released by Wolfpack Publishing.
Unlike the other Judd works also published by Las Vegas-based Wolfpack, “The Mountain War Trilogy’’ is available only as an ebook, due to its length.
“In print form, the three novels put together would be 1,583 pages long, which would make for an unwieldy paperback, so it makes sense for Wolfpack to publish the trilogy electronically,” Judd said. “Another advantage of this approach is that all three books are instantly available to the buyer upon a single purchase through Amazon.”
The three novels comprising “The Mountain War Trilogy” are “The Shadow Warriors,” “The Phantom Legion” and “Season of Reckoning,” Judd said. The novels originally were published individually in paperback in the 1990s by Bantam Books.
The Wolfpack edition of “The Mountain War Trilogy” became available through Amazon on Dec. 6.
Judd said the novels of “The Mountain War Trilogy” are personal favorites among his own works. They include a character he considers perhaps the best he has created: an 1860s Knoxville town drunk named Ben Scarlett who befriends a young woman involved in grassroots resistance to the Confederacy, and is drawn into the same cause.
“I like Ben because, despite his failings and alcohol addiction, he truly wants to be better than he is, and struggles to escape his demons,” Judd said. “He is only one figure in the novel series, but an important one. When I think back on Ben, for me it’s like thinking of an old friend.”
Judd said an individual working in the publishing industry in New York told him some years ago that the trilogy’s depiction of Ben’s struggle with liquor reminded that man of his own earlier battle with cocaine use.
The story told in the trilogy begins in 1860, continues through the entire Civil War, and occurs mostly in East and Northeast Tennessee, including Greene County and Greeneville. Other locales in the trilogy include Western North Carolina, Southwest Virginia, Eastern Kentucky and Middle Tennessee.
History provides the framework of the story, Judd said, with fictional characters and plot occurrences woven into that framework alongside real-life figures and events.
Some of the fictional characters are inspired by historical persons. For example, the character Greeley Brown, a man who guides East Tennesseans to Kentucky to join the Federal Army, was inspired by and based in part upon the historical Carter County “Union pilot” Daniel Ellis. Ellis himself makes a brief appearance in the trilogy.
Other works by Judd published this year by Wolfpack include the westerns “Bitterroot,” “Caine’s Trail,” “Stalker’s Creek,” “Genesis Rider,” “Larimont,” “The Treasure of Jericho Mountain,” “Flee the Devil,” “Sawyer’s Quest,” “Cherokee Joe,” “Jerusalem Camp,” “The Gallowsman” and “Henry Kidd, Outlaw.” Those titles all are available through online booksellers in both ebook and print editions.
An earlier trilogy by Judd, made up of the Tennessee-based frontier novels “The Overmountain Men,” “The Border Men” and “The Canebrake Men,” is available from a different publisher, New York’s Open Road Integrated Media. Also published by Open Road are two other Judd historical novels, “Crockett of Tennessee” and “Passage to Natchez.”
Some Judd titles also are available in audio.
Judd, a resident of Greene County since November of 1982, is retired from The Greeneville Sun and also worked several years at Tusculum College, now Tusculum University.
He wrote his first novel, a western, while still a journalism student at Tennessee Technological University in his hometown of Cookeville.