Greene County’s Miss Fairest of the Fair 2019 Kaitlyn Turner will relinquish her crown Monday with the selection of the 2021 Miss Fairest of the Fair.
The pageant was canceled in 2020 along with the Greene County Fair due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s pageant is scheduled for 8 p.m. on the main stage at the Greene County Fairgrounds.
Turner is the daughter of Eric Turner and Jacqualayne Sloane She is employed by Apex Bank.
Contestants in the pageant will be judged 50% on beauty, 25% on poise and personality and 25% on interview.
The winner will receive a $1,000 college scholarship. She will also receive a $500 clothing allowance for the state competition and will be sponsored by the Greene County Fair at the State Pageant in Nashville in January.
Ten contestants will participate in this year’s Greene County’s Miss Fairest of the Fair pageant. They are:
- Jules Aiken, 18, is the daughter of Dr. Todd and Sara Aiken.
- Kalie Brooks, 16, is the daughter of Sammy Brooks and Bobbie Martha. She is sponsored by Brooks Excavating & Construction.
- Cora Burchett, 17, is the daughter of Scott and Tammy Burchett. She is sponsored by her parents.
- Grace Hayes, 17, is the daughter of Jess and Amber Hayes. She is sponsored by GMA General Contractors Inc.
- Madison Metcalf, 16, is the daughter of Brad and Paige Peters and Kevin and Melinda Metcalf. She is sponsored by her parents.
- Anna Parlapiano, 16, is the daughter of Sandy and John Parlapiano. She is sponsored by her mother.
- Rachel Phillips, 17, is the daughter of Robert and Mercy Phillips. She is sponsored by Kristin Girton.
- Lauren “Maddie” Ratliff, 17, is the daughter of Blaine and Wendy Ratliff. She is sponsored by Stapleton Law Office.
- Ashley Waddell, 16, is the daughter of Jonathan and Becky Waddell. She is sponsored by her parents.
- Gracey Whitman, 16, is the daughter of Angela Lewis. She is sponsored by her Big Country.
The 71st Greene County Fair kicks off Monday. Gates open each weekday at 4 p.m. and at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Further details about the fair’s events, contests, entertainment and more can be found at greenecountyfair.com.