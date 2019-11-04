IMG_2985.jpg

On Oct. 28, Quilts for Kids delivered 22 quilts to Niswonger Children’s Hospital by chapter co-leaders Cindy Meyer, left, and Peg Burns, right. The nonprofit organization relies on donations and volunteer members to make quilts and was formed in late August. Anyone wishing to join or make a donation to the Northeast Tennessee chapter of Quilts for Kids may email pegsgonequilting@gmail.com.

 Special To The Sun