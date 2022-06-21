The Nolachuckey Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) recently took part in honoring new United States citizens during a naturalization ceremony held June 14.
The event took place at the James H. Quillen U.S. Courthouse in Greeneville.
Members of the NSDAR chapter presented the newly naturalized citizens with a US flag and refreshments.
“It has been Nolachuckey’s privilege to present flags at these ceremonies for 50 years,” a club news release stated.
On June 14, 40 people from 21 countries were naturalized at the 10 a.m. ceremony, the release added.
“The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is a women’s service organization whose members can trace their lineage to an individual who contributed to securing American independence during the Revolutionary War,” the release continues.
“Today’s DAR is dynamic and diverse, with over 185,000 members in 3,000 chapters in the United States and abroad,” the release adds. “DAR members annually provide millions of hours of volunteer service to their local communities across the country and world.
“DAR chapters participate in projects to promote historic preservation, education, and patriotismOver one million members have joined the organization since its founding in 1890,” the release adds.