More than 150 stuffed animals were collected during a toy drive sponsored by the Newcomer Club of Greeneville. The toys will be donated to the Child Advocacy Center of the Third Judicial District, which serves abused children in Greene, Hamblen, Hancock and Hawkins counties.
The Newcomer Club welcomes new residents of the area to the group. The club’s next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 23, at 10 a.m., at Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of Church and Main streets in downtown Greeneville.
Free parking is available behind the church.
This month’s program will be “Spectacular Spring.” Representatives of the “Healing with Flowers” organization will be on hand to lead club members in arranging spring flowers, making decorative bows and painting cans that become colorful vases for residents of nursing homes and hospital patients.
The club’s planned service project for March is to bring donations for the Hope Center, a Christian-based, crisis pregnancy center located in Greeneville. The center has cited a need for new baby supplies and new clothing for newborn to 9 months.
A luncheon catered by Gondelier Italian restaurant will follow the meeting. The menu selections will be Caesar and garden salads, meatball sandwiches and cookies. The cost is $14. Drinks will be BYOB of your choice. The deadline for reservations is Sunday March 19. The cost for the meeting only is $2.
Reservations can be made by calling Janet at 423-426-8796 or 423-525-6118.