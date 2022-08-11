The Newcomer Club of Greeneville will meet Thursday, Aug. 25 at Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the meeting to follow at 10 a.m. Parking and entrance to the building are at the back of the church.
"Come as early as you like, have a coffee and meet some great folks," a club announcement says.
The program this month will be "This Is Us," focusing on "where our members have gathered inspiration from along life's journey," the club news release continues. "It can be from anything: a magazine article, a book paragraph, a quote, a letter from a parents years past." Members can choose to share this inspiration if they wish, as "a way for us to get to know each other just a little bit better," the release adds.
Lunch will be served by Ella's Catering. This month's menu will be chicken croissant with a strawberries and spinach salad and creamy tomato soup. A cookie or brownie will be available for dessert.
To become a club member, annual dues are $15. Lunch costs are $14.
"If you are new to Greeneville – or just new to retirement and looking to get involved, we have something for most everyone," said club official Janet Lemos in the release. "We have canasta, mahjongg, bunko, hiking, quilting, meet-and-eats, golfing and so much more," she added. "These other groups meet at different times and dates throughout the month."
To reserve a spot for this month's meeting or for more information about the club, call Janet at 423-426-8796.