The Newcomer Club of Greeneville will meet April 27 at 10 a.m. at Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
The church is located at the corner of Church and Main streets in downtown Greeneville. Free parking is available behind the church.
This month’s business meeting will include officer nominations and elections.
The April program will feature, local artist Tania Dirks, who will have a DIY “Spring” watercolor presentation.
The club's planned service project for April is to bring items for Healing with Flowers, a local volunteer organization that repurposes donated flowers into bouquets and delivers them to hospital and nursing home patients.
Needed items include floral snips, wire snips, old towels, 1.5-inch wired ribbon, bleach, trash bags and oasis. Monetary donations will also be welcome.
The Healing with Flowers organization is moving to a larger building and will have many expenses, club officials note.
A luncheon catered by Gondolier Italian Restaurant will follow the meeting. The menu will include choice of Caesar or garden salad served with baked ziti or chicken linguini. Various cookies will be available for dessert.
The cost for lunch is $14. Drinks will be "bring-your-own-beverage" of your choice. The deadline for reservations is Sunday, April 23.
The cost to attend the club meeting without eating is $2.
Reservations can be made by calling Janet at 423-426-8796 or 423-525-6118.