The Newcomer Club of Greeneville will meet Nov. 10, at 10 a.m., at Cumberland Presbyterian Church.The church is located at the corner of Church and Main streets in downtown Greeneville. Free parking is available at the back of the church at the fellowship hall entrance.Attendees are encouraged to arrive by 9:30 a.m. for registration and to enjoy a cup of coffee."This month, we will be holding our annual auction, a fundraiser that helps us support various charities during the year," a club news release says.A business meeting will be held beginning at 9:30 a.m., and the auction will follow around 10:30 a.m., the release adds."Please pick up a bidding paddle when you arrive. We are sure you will find something wonderful to take home with you," event organizers say in the release.A luncheon will follow at 11:30 a.m.Lunch is being catered by Gondelier. The menu will include Chicken Parmesan with pasta and meat sauce and a side of either ceasar or regular salad and a dessert.The cost for lunch is $14, which includes coffee and tea. Attendees may bring water or any other beverages of their choice.If you are just attending without lunch the cost is $2.Reservations can be made by calling Janet at 423-426-8796 or 423-525-6118. The deadline for meal reservations is Nov. 5.