The 2021 Big Spring/UT Extension Greene County Master Gardener classes begin on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, and continue through May 25, 2021.
Sessions are held on Tuesdays via live zoom from 10 a.m-noon. Sessions can be watched live or at the participant’s own pace via recordings for one week. Supplemental material and quizzes are required for completion during each weekly session. The fee for the program is $175.00, which includes an extensive Master Gardener Handbook, official name badge, hand lens, and other related materials. There is an early-bird special in place until December 1, 2020. Snow dates have been built into the schedule.
Tennessee Master Gardeners (TMG’s) are trained volunteers who help the UT Extension Office provide information and educate the public in home horticulture. Prospective TMG’s attend 40 hours of horticultural classes and are required to volunteer 40 hours of community service the first year through the Extension Office to complete their training and 25 hours of community service and eight hours of continuing education every year thereafter.
The University of Tennessee sponsors the Tennessee Master Gardener Program. The main goal of the Master Gardener program is to enhance the availability of horticultural information and to improve the quality of life within community gardens and landscapes through educational programs.
Master Gardener volunteers aid the UT Extension Office by managing the Master Gardener lab (help desk) located at the UT Extension Office. They provide requests for UT horticultural information; establish and maintain demonstration gardens throughout the county; and design and implement community involvement projects. They also coordinate educational Master Gardener programs for the public on various horticultural related topics.
Programs the Big Spring Master Gardeners are currently involved with include the Boys and Girls Club Demonstration Garden, New Hope Cemetery Restoration and Landscape Project, and the Tabernacle Mission Soup Kitchen Demonstration Garden located at Tabernacle Presbyterian Church. They also participate in the local county fair, Tennessee Home Garden Variety trials, Kid’s Day on the Farm, and various venues throughout the county promoting horticulture projects.
They planted a blueberry variety trial, in conjunction with a research trial vegetable garden at Northeast Tennessee’s UT Research and Education Center last spring. They attend various educational demonstrations and conferences throughout the year to facilitate individual leadership growth and enhance the educational experience for the overall organization.
Applications are available online. Applications and full payment will be accepted through Jan. 15, 2021, upon acceptance into class. Take advantage of the early-bird special through Dec. 1 for a $55.00 savings. Contact Melody Rose, Master Gardener Coordinator/UT Extension Agent, at mtrose@utk.edu for additional information or visit the Big Spring Master Gardener website at: https://www.bsmga.com/2021-master-gardener-training.html.