PARIS (BUSINESS WIRE) — NextMind, a fast-growing neurotechnology startup and CES 2020 Best of Innovation Award winner, announced Tuesday that it has opened public pre-orders for its much-anticipated Development Kit. The company has already begun shipping early-access kits to select partners.
NextMind allows users to let their brain take control of their digital world. As the world’s first brain-sensing wearable that delivers real-time device control using just a person’s thoughts, this groundbreaking technology translates brain signals instantly from the user’s visual cortex into digital commands for any device in real time. Preorders can be placed for $399 at next-mind.com/preorder.
“This is an exciting milestone for NextMind and our investors, as we are opening up orders for the thousands of developers who have been on our waitlist since we first demonstrated our incredible new brain-sensing wearable at CES,” said Sid Kouider, founder and CEO of NextMind. “We’re especially passionate about getting NextMind’s DevKit out to as many developers as possible working in game development and AR/VR applications because we know this technology will be such a literal game changer for the industry due to the fully immersive experiences it enables. Our team is excited to work with the developer community to discover all the ways they can use NextMind to switch on people’s minds, enable telekinetic-type powers and create mind-blowing apps.”
NextMind’s device is a small, lightweight wearable that captures electrical brain signals from the user’s visual cortex to create a deeper, more immersive experience between human and computer. By using machine learning algorithms, NextMind translates that output into direct digital commands for devices in real time, all while hands free. The small, round device fits into the back of a cap or headband and rests gently on the user’s head, or it can be used via AR/VR headset or any device within the Internet of Things.
With founder and former CEO of Unity Technologies, David Helgason, being an early investor, NextMind’s DevKit is naturally supporting a variety of Unity SDK elements and is compatible with a wide range of digital platforms, including Microsoft Windows 10, Apple’s macOS, Oculus, HTC Vive and HoloLens.
Check out the NextMind AR/VR game demonstration on YouTube and watch its amazingly cool interactive features and immersive capabilities at https://bit.ly/2NzSWta.