NGHS Class Of 1964

The North Greene High School class of 1964 recently had an impromptu 55-year reunion at the home of Sam and Juanita Payne Dobson. In the back row, from left, are David Fellers, Robert Weems, Louise Morre Caraway, Helen Moore Hughes, Linda Weems Malone and David Malone. In the middle row are Jane Bailey Maxson, Juanita Payne Dobson, Teresa Rutledge English and Kathy Wilson. Sitting in the front row are Gary Fullen and Jim Sauls.

 Special To The Sun