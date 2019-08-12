Scan.jpeg

The North Greene High School class of 1965 gathered July 13 at Aubrey’s restaurant, with 17 classmates attending along with guests. In the front row, from left, are Glenna Casteel, Ruth Smith Ottinger, Sue Bradley Woolsey, Brenda Dixon Jones, Carolyn Williams Kelley and Saundra Britton Proffitt. In the second row are Buddy Starnes, Tommy Cooter, Ricky Williams, Danny Davis, John Salyers, Gary Jones, Richards Morrison, Bobby Coulston, Billy McLain and Lyle Weems. Present but not pictured was Barbara Pitt Kress.

 Special To The Sun