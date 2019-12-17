DSC_2194.JPG

Imelda Tita Niño, of Greeneville, celebrated her 100th birthday Nov. 16 with family and friends. From left are her granddaughter, Leisa Puentes, of Colombia; her daughter, Olga Martínez, of Greeneville; her grandson Daniel Puentes, of Toronto, via video chat; and her granddaughter, Maria Martinez, of Knoxville.

 Special To The Sun