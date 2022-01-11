On Dec. 18, the Nolachuckey Chapter, NSDAR, celebrated their 100th anniversary at First Presbyterian Church in Greeneville. The location was selected for marking this important milestone due to its historical importance as the first church in the city of Greeneville. The meeting room was attractively decorated with white linen table cloths and festive centerpieces of golden sprays surrounding a large golden 100 to commemorate the occasion.
The chapter was organized Feb. 22, 1921, under the leadership of Carrie McGaughey Clemens, Organizing Regent. when 17 DAR members met at the home of Mrs. T. S. Rankin in Tusculum, under the leadership of Mrs. Carrie McGaughey Clemens, who had been appointed the Organizing Regent of the chapter at Tusculum College, Tennessee, by the National DAR Office. Mrs. Clemens appointed six officers to serve for a term of one year. The name “Nolachuckey” (Indian for “rapid river”) was chosen because of the Nolachuckey River’s influence on the area and for John Sevier, nicknamed “Nolachuckey Jack,” first governor of Tennessee,
The centennial celebration began with Chapter Regent Marinella Charles warmly welcoming the members and guests. An invocation and the pledge of allegiance to the U.S. Flag was followed by the singing of the “Star Spangled Banner.”
The program, “Meet Our Founders,” featured Mr. Tim Massey, portraying the 1921 Mayor of Greeneville, David Mason Sr. as he greeted the 1921 Nolachuckey Chapter. Six chapter founders were portrayed by current chapter Daughters: Carrie McGaughey Clemens by Carolyn Gregg; Frances Dickens Marshall Fox by Anne Parker; Althea Evangeline Russell Harmon by Sarah Webster, Mabel Moore by Patty Neas; Quincy Loretta Marshall O’Keefe by Justine Wills; and Martha Ellen “Mattie” Barkley Patterson by Brenda Olafsen. The inspiring life stories of these charter members showed what remarkable women founded the Nolachuckey Chapter, NSDAR.
Solemn reverence was given in respectful memory as Chapter Registrar Sherry Britton read the names of all the deceased members of the chapter since its founding. A beautiful song, “We, the D.A.R.,” written by Doris Brown Good, was sung by chapter members led by Cindy Sams. The formal program ended with Daughters singing Christmas carols. Daughters then enjoyed cake and punch. It was truly a heartwarming and delightful experience that made all Daughters proud of their chapter’s history.
An exhibit table displayed photographs of the six founders portrayed; celebratory proclamations from government officials; “Nolachuckey Chapter NSDAR Press Book 2004-2008”; “Obituaries of Nolachuckey Chapter NSDAR 1921-2021”; “Old Harmony Graveyard Restoration”; and ‘’History of Nolachuckey Chapter, NSDAR.”
The Daughters of the American Revolution is a non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through education. DAR membership is open to any woman over 18 who proves direct-lineal descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American Independance. For futher information, please contact https://www.dar.org/ or Mrs. Marinella Charles, regent of Nolachuckey Chapter, NSDAR.