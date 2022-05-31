NSDAR Regent Marinella Charles, far right, is shown installing the new officers for the Nolachuckey Chapter of the NSDAR. From left, are Patty Neas, Regent; Debra Jo Boles, First Vice Regent; Vicki Lynch, Second Vice Regent; Jeannie Smith, Recording Secretary; Cynthia Whitlock, Corresponding Secretary; Carolyn Gregg, Treasurer; Sherry Britton, Registrar; Linda Townsend, Chaplain; Madge Walker, Librarian; and Justine Wills, Parliamentarian. Not picture is Anne Parker, Historian.
NSDAR Regent Marinella Charles, center, is shown with the recipients of the 2022 Mary Hurley Wells Scholarships Kaylee Aldridge, far left, and Lydia Williams.
Photo Special To The Sun
The Nolachuckey Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the Revolution met May 21 at the Bartlett DAR House for its annual memorial service and installation of officers.
Presentations for the 2022 Mary Hurley Wells Scholarships were also made during the meeting. The recipients of this year’s scholarships are Kaylee Aldridge, of Greeneville High School, and Lydia Williams, of West Greene High School.
During memorial service, eight DAR members who died during the previous year were remembered.
These members were: Avies Sanders, Jimmie Collings, Linda G. Allen, Annie Cansler, Maxine Lane Humphreys, Margaret Freemon, Dorothy Leonard and Jean Highsmith.
The installation of new officers also took place during the meeting. The new 2022-23 officers are: Patty Neas, Regent; Debra Jo Boles, First Vice Regent; Vicki Lynch, Second Vice Regent; Jeannie Smith, Recording Secretary; Cynthia Whitlock, Corresponding Secretary; Carolyn Gregg, Treasurer; Sherry Britton, Registrar; Linda Townsend, Chaplain; Madge Walker, Librarian; Justine Wills, Parliamentarian, and Anne Parker, Historian.