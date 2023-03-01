The First Tennessee Development District is seeking nominations for the Kathy Whitaker Excellence in Aging Service Award.
The award seeks to honor individuals who volunteer to assist senior citizens in their community.
"During her 46 years of service to the First Tennessee Area Agency on Aging and Disability, including 29 years as director, Kathy Whitaker embodied the commitment to service on behalf of older adults in Northeast Tennessee," event organizers say in a news release.
"In honor of her continuing spirit of volunteerism, the Board of Directors of the First Tennessee Development District has created an award in her name honoring others’ volunteer service in the community to improve the lives of older adults," the release continues.
"We would like to annually recognize volunteers who display the same commitment to seniors in their community by awarding the Kathy Whitaker Excellence in Aging Service Award," officials add.
If you know an individual who volunteers for one or more organizations or services that assist older adults in Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington County, please nominate them for this award by completing the form below. The deadline for entries will be Friday, March 31, 2023.
The award winner will be celebrated at the First Tennessee Area Agency on Aging and Disability's Annual Conference on Aging in April.
For more information about this or other news from the FTDD, please contact Mark Stevans at mstevans@ftdd.org.