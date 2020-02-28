Noon Rotarians Discuss Cherokee National Forest

Andy Belch (left) and Jonathan Lampley, of the Cherokee National Forest Service, spoke to the Greeneville Noon Rotary Club Feb. 25. They said the Park Service and National Forest Service cover different resource areas and have individual specialties. The organizations work together as needs arise and participate in outreach and recruitment activities in schools to inform and interest students in related careers.

 Photo Special To The Sun/Pauline Adams

Tags