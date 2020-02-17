Noon Rotarians Discuss Tennessee’s ‘Largest Air Disaster’

The “largest air disaster in Tennessee history” occurred 55 years ago near Parrottsville, Tom Dier tells to the Greeneville Noon Rotary Club Feb. 11. Thirty-nine people died when an aircraft caught fire, crashed and exploded July 9, 1964. Dier’s six-year study into the crash led to publication of his 2018 book, “The Last Flight Of United Air Lines 823,” available on Amazon.com. The book offers Dier’s theory on what caused the accident.

 Photo Special To The Sun/Brian Cutshall

Tags