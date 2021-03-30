Noon Rotarians Learn About Ballad’s ‘Strong Health’

Dr. Michael Bermes (top row, third from left) discusses Ballad Health Strong Futures with the Greeneville Noon Rotary Club via Zoom video conference on March 16. Strong Futures, which is to be based in Greeneville, is part of Ballad Health’s new Niswonger Children’s Network, a regional system of health care and community services striving to provide high standards of care and well-being for children, regardless of where they live, across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Strong Futures’ outpatient clinic is located in the medical office building on the Greeneville Community Hospital West campus. That clinic will provide treatment to patients in the program designed to assist pregnant women or mothers 18 years of age and older who suffer from addiction or need other behavioral health services.