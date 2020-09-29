Noon Rotarians Learn TnAchieves Needs Mentors

“TnAchieves needs about a hundred mentors this year in Greene County,” said Tyler Ford, director of mentors of tnAchieves, which is a partner organization of the TNPromise program, which provides any student in the state the opportunity to attend one of 13 community colleges, 27 technical colleges or a handful or universities. Ford told the Greeneville Noon Rotary Club Sept. 1 that mentors help guide and encourage students in their college careers, largely through text messages, phone calls and/or emails. For more information on tnAchieves, visit https://tnachieves.org.