Noon Rotarians Told, ‘CASA Needs Volunteers’

Kristi Shelton and Wendy Hensley (both second row, second and third from left respectively), of Court Appointed Special Advocates of Northeast Tennessee, address the Greeneville Noon Rotary Club via Zoom video conference. Other meeting attendees July 21 are also shown. Shelton, Greene County volunteer coordinator, and Hensley, executive director, said CASA’s mission is to advocate for the best interests of abused and/or neglected children in the juvenile court system. CASA’s website says, “We believe every child is entitled to a safe and stable home. Trained volunteers are the child’s voice. Volunteers ensure the child’s needs are identified and addressed.” To volunteer, donate or receive more information on CASA, visitcasanetn.org
or call 423-461-3500.